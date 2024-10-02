Ramesh Menon, founder of ‘Save The Loom’, a non-profit community group based in Kochi, has been instrumental in breathing new life into the handloom and khadi clusters of Chendamangalam and its surrounding areas.

Founded in response to the devastating Kerala floods of 2018, ‘Save The Loom’ focusses on reviving, restoring, and restructuring the handloom industry in Kerala and across India.

Menon’s efforts led to the launch of a pop-up store for designers inside a heritage building at Fort Kochi, which has now become a must-visit destination for tourists.

Ramesh Menon hopes that with the new found recognition he will be able to create a bigger impact in the lives of people and help in sustaining traditional arts and crafts.

