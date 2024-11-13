While most children his age are absorbed in cartoons or simply play with toys, young Anish Sarkar found his fascination in the quiet strategy of chess pieces, sparking a journey few could fathom. At just three years and eight months the kid from Kaikhali in north Kolkata on November 1 became the youngest-rated chess player in history.
