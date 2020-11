Lakshmi Vilas Bank has merged with the Indian arm of Singapore-based DBS Bank on November 27. This has led to the removal of all restrictions, including the withdrawal cap of ₹25,000 that was imposed by the RBI on Lakshmi Vilas Bank earlier this month.

In a statement, the RBI said that all the branches of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will function as branches of DBS Bank India Ltd.

This comes after the Union Cabinet has approved the merger.

