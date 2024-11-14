Indian IT majors see growth in smaller clients segment due to cost optimization focus, while larger deal sizes stagnate A growing portfolio of Gen AI related projects and higher-than-average growth from emerging markets has both led to a stagnation in large-sized deals for Indian IT services companies. Additionally, with their clients focused on cost-optimisation measures, the larger, long-tenured transformation projects are coming down.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.