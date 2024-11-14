Indian IT majors see growth in smaller clients segment due to cost optimization focus, while larger deal sizes stagnate A growing portfolio of Gen AI related projects and higher-than-average growth from emerging markets has both led to a stagnation in large-sized deals for Indian IT services companies. Additionally, with their clients focused on cost-optimisation measures, the larger, long-tenured transformation projects are coming down.

