Twist & shout! Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC - Exclusive first glance

Updated - September 05, 2024 at 08:30 PM.

A concept device that shifts shape, and listens to every command you say

It opens when I say open, it closes when I say so. It even shapeshifts on command. The possible future of an AI-driven laptop, ready to listen to every command is here already. I’m talking about the new Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC proof of concept that was showcased in Berlin today as part of Lenovo Innovation World 2024.

Video Credit: Businessline