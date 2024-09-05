It opens when I say open, it closes when I say so. It even shapeshifts on command. The possible future of an AI-driven laptop, ready to listen to every command is here already. I’m talking about the new Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC proof of concept that was showcased in Berlin today as part of Lenovo Innovation World 2024.
