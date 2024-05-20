Voting is underway for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on May 20. Voters queued up outside a polling booth in Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora. JKNC’s vice president Omar Abdullah, JKPC chairman Sajjad Gani Lone are the key candidates from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit