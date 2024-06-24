Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as a Member of Parliament at the 18th Lok Sabha Session on June 24. PM Modi has been elected as the leader of the house for the historic third time. MPs of the BJP-led NDA Govt also took oath ahead of the commencement of the session. Before the session, pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab took oath in the presence of President Murmu. Ongoing NEET-NET issues are likely to be raised by the opposition today.

