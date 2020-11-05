Video

Maharashtra farmers’ river rejuvenation efforts win Centre’s award

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

The Agrani river was flowing 150 years ago in a valley in Maharashtra's Sangli district. But the river dried up due to encroachments and silt accumulation. Despite repeated requests and a series of agitations by villagers demanding to resolve the water problem, the government had turned a blind eye.

Villagers then decided to take the matter in their own hands. In 2013, Sampatrao Pawar, the man who has played a pivotal role in Baliraja water movement in Sangli, along with other villagers, took up the task to widen the river stretch and construct check dams.

Watch the video.

