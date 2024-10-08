As the Maldives grapples with severe financial difficulties, including a looming payment on a Sharia-compliant Sukuk, the Muizzu government has turned its focus to strengthening ties with India.

On Monday, Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu thanked India for approving financial assistance during bilateral talks he held with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

India’s timely emergency financial assistance includes the rolling over of T-bills subscribed by the State Bank of India, totalling 100 million dollars, which has provided critical support to the Maldives’ economy.

In addition, India announced a bilateral currency swap agreement, extending 400 million dollars and an additional Rs 3,000 crore to help the Maldives tackle ongoing financial difficulties.