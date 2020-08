Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash Jonnalgadda is a maths wizard whose vision is to work towards removing the maths phobia with his start-up Exploring Infinities. Pipping 29 other contestants from 13 countries at the Mind Sports Olympiad hosted at London, he bagged the first-ever gold for an Indian at the Mental Calculation World Championship.

Story: V Rishi Kumar

Editing: Siddharth Mathew