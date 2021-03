Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the new E-Class, the most sought-after luxury sedan of the country, priced between ₹63.6 lakh and ₹80.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The E-Class is launched in three variants E 200 (₹63.6 lakh), E 220 d (₹64.8 lakh) and E 350 d (₹80.9 lakh). For the first time, Mercedes-Benz has introduced an India-specific sporty AMG exterior line in the E-Class (E 350 d).