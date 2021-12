Meta (formerly known as Facebook) launched its first standalone office in Asia at Gurugram, Haryana.

Meta has also launched the Centre of Fueling India’s New Economy (CFINE). This is to enable India’s communities, creators and small businesses. The Centre was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Meta India.