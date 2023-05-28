“We have 25 years of ‘Amritkaal Khand’, together we have to make India a developed nation in this period,” PM Modi said.

Every decision taken in this Parliament will decide the fate of all sections of society and laws made here will help remove poverty and empower the poor and the marginalised sections of society, he said.

“Every decision taken here will lay the foundation of India’s glorious future... the way to empower the poor, dalits, backwards, tribals, divyangs and other marginalised section goes through here,” he said, adding “each brick and wall of this Parliament building should be dedicated to the welfare of the poor”.

He said the new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Text: PTI

Video: BJP Twitter