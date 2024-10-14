Two Indigo flights from Mumbai Airport to cities in the Middle East received a bomb threat on October 14.

Following the threat, the flights were moved to an isolation bay as part of security measures. A bomb threat was reported for IndiGo flight 6E 1275 to Muscat and flight 6E 56 to Jeddah.

Security agencies at the Mumbai Airport were on ‘High Alert’ in response to the bomb threat. Following protocol, the aircraft were taken to an isolated bay for mandatory security checks.

Passengers were provided with assistance, refreshments and the IndiGo expressed regret for inconvenience caused.

Video and Text Credit: ANI