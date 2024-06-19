Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19, 2024, inaugurated the new campus of the Nalanda university at Rajgir, Bihar.

The prime minister also planted a sapling on the campus.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Nalanda University’s importance and said it is not merely a name but “an identity, pride, and saga” and “the heritage of many nations is attached to it.”

The ceremony was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, CM Nitish Kumar, and deputy CMs Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary.

Foreign envoys, including ambassadors of 17 nations, also attended the event, with whom the PM clicked a picture.

The new campus of the university is close to the site of the ancient ruins of Nalanda. This university was established through the Nalanda University Act, 2010.

The Act provided for implementing a decision arrived at the second East Asia Summit held in the Philippines in 2007 for the establishment of universities.

Nalanda University was established in the fifth century and attracted students from all over the world. The ancient university flourished for 800 years before it was destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.