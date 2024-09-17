Two days after the government halved the export duty on onion to 20 percent from 40 per cent, and removed the minimum export price or MEP of USD 550 per tonne to boost outbound shipment and enhance farmers’ incomes, the situation on the ground is pretty much the same. Containers filled with thousands of tonnes of export-quality onions are parked at Janori Dry Port in Nashik, due to the new export rules not being implemented.

