Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a big target -- he said that the government is working to increase the consumption of natural gas in the Indian energy mix from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. However, this ambition faces hurdles, particularly regarding the price of domestic natural gas and imported gas price.

The episode dissects the existing dichotomy between domestic and imported gas prices, delves into the impacts on the gas value chain, and examines the challenges stifling the industry’s growth.

In the latest episode of Energonomics, Richa Mishra delves into the ramifications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the natural gas market. Watch the video to understand the complexities surrounding India’s quest for an energy mix transformation.

Credits:Reporter: Richa Mishra

Producer: V Nivedita.