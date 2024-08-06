Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic men’s javelin throw finals with season’s best effort of 89.34m in first attempt STORY: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season’s best effort of 89.34m on Tuesday. Much like his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw itself. The other Indian in fray, Kishore Jena, is unlikely to make the 12-man final after managing a best throw of 80.73m. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.
