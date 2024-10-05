Last week we said that the #Nifty can rise to 26,800. That view has gone wrong. On the contrary both the #Nifty and #NiftyBank indices were knocked down badly last week. The short-term picture is weak, and the indices have room to fall further. However, the broader trend is still up. #Supports are also coming up which can half the current fall. The important supports to watch are 24,800, 24,500 and 24,300 on the #Nifty. For the #NiftyBankindex, supports are at 51,200, 50,000 and 49,000. The strong rise in the #US markets on Friday after the jobs report can also support the Indian markets to bounce back. #niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #niftyfall, #niftytumbles, #niftyriseprediction, #niftyfallreason, #niftybankfall, #niftybankrise, #middleeastconflict, #middleeastupdate, #israeliranconflict, #usunemploymentrate, #usnfp BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/ Write to the following email ids for any queries on 1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in 2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in 3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in 4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES Facebook - Blportfolio https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670 LinkedIn - BL Portfolio https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220 Twitter - @BlPortfolio https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit