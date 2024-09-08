Last week we said that Nifty can rise to 25,600-25,700. This rise did not happen. On the contrary Nifty witnessed a sharp fall, especially on Friday breaking below an important support. Both the Nifty and NiftyBank index have closed near a very crucial support. They have to see a strong bounce from here in order to avoid more fall.
