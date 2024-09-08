Last week we said that Nifty can rise to 25,600-25,700. This rise did not happen. On the contrary Nifty witnessed a sharp fall, especially on Friday breaking below an important support. Both the Nifty and NiftyBank index have closed near a very crucial support. They have to see a strong bounce from here in order to avoid more fall.

-----

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

Write to the following email ids for any queries on

1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in

2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in

3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in

4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in

-----

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

Facebook - Blportfolio

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670

LinkedIn - BL Portfolio

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220

Twitter - @BlPortfolio

https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09

------