#Nifty and #NiftyBank index fell sharply last week as expected. Also, as expected, the #DowJones outperformed the Indian markets by surging over 2 per cent last week. The #DowJones continue to remain bullish and can rise more.

But the #Nifty and #NiftyBank index are poised near a very crucial supports. They have to sustain above their supports and get a strong follow-through rise from here to avoid more fall. As such the price action this week is going to be very very important for the Indian benchmark indices.

#Nifty50 has crucial support at 21,900. A break below it can take the #nifty down to 21,600-21,500 and even 21,000. To avoid this fall, #Nifty has to sustain above 21,900 and then rise past 22,500.

#NiftyBank index has an important support at 47,200. A break below it can take the #niftybankindex down to 46,200-46,000. Thereafter a bounce towards 47,000 and 47,500 can be seen. To avoid this fall, #NiftyBank index has to stay above 47,200 and rise above 48,300.

#DowJones has good support at 39,000. The outlook is bullish for the #dowjones to see 39,900-40,000. The price action thereafter will need a close watch.

#niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #dowjonesprediction, #dowjones analysis, #dowjonestrading, #dowjonesindex, #dowjonesanalysis , #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #usmarkets, #usinflation, #cpi, #Corecpi, #UScpi, #housingdata

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

Write to the following email ids for any queries on

1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in

2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in

3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in

4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

Facebook - Blportfolio

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670

LinkedIn - BL Portfolio

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220

Twitter - @BlPortfolio

https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit