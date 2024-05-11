#Nifty and #NiftyBank index fell sharply last week as expected. Also, as expected, the #DowJones outperformed the Indian markets by surging over 2 per cent last week. The #DowJones continue to remain bullish and can rise more.
But the #Nifty and #NiftyBank index are poised near a very crucial supports. They have to sustain above their supports and get a strong follow-through rise from here to avoid more fall. As such the price action this week is going to be very very important for the Indian benchmark indices.
#Nifty50 has crucial support at 21,900. A break below it can take the #nifty down to 21,600-21,500 and even 21,000. To avoid this fall, #Nifty has to sustain above 21,900 and then rise past 22,500.
#NiftyBank index has an important support at 47,200. A break below it can take the #niftybankindex down to 46,200-46,000. Thereafter a bounce towards 47,000 and 47,500 can be seen. To avoid this fall, #NiftyBank index has to stay above 47,200 and rise above 48,300.
#DowJones has good support at 39,000. The outlook is bullish for the #dowjones to see 39,900-40,000. The price action thereafter will need a close watch.
#niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #dowjonesprediction, #dowjones analysis, #dowjonestrading, #dowjonesindex, #dowjonesanalysis , #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #usmarkets, #usinflation, #cpi, #Corecpi, #UScpi, #housingdata
BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/
Write to the following email ids for any queries on
1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in
2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in
3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in
4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in
SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES
Facebook - Blportfolio
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670
LinkedIn - BL Portfolio
https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220
Twitter - @BlPortfolio
https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.