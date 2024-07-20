Last week we said that #Nifty can rise to 24,800-24,850 and then can come down. In line with our expectation, #Nifty touched a #high of 24,855 and then fell sharply on Friday. The outcome of the #UnionBudget on Tuesday is going to be very important. That could be very important in deciding whether the #Nifty can sustain higher and go up again or can run into a sharp #correction. As such the price action in #Nifty this week is going to be very crucial as that would set the tone for the coming weeks.

#Nifty has #supports at 24,400 and 24,200-24,150. It has to sustain above these supports and bounce back to keep the #bullish view intact for seeing 25,000 and 25,150. In case the #Nifty breaks below 24,150, that will turn the short-term #outlook #bearish. It will then drag the #Nifty down to 23,700-23,500 and even lower.

#NiftyBank index is stuck between 52,000 and 53,000. A breakout on either side of these levels will decide whether the #niftybankindex can rise to 54,000 and 54,500 or fall to 51,000 and 50,500.

