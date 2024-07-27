#Nifty has risen back very well from around 24,000 last week. The strong close on Friday has reduced the danger of the #corrective fall that we had cautioned last week. The broader #bullish view is intact, and the #Nifty can continue to move up in the coming weeks.
#Nifty has support at 24,650 and then at 24,400 and 24,200. We can see a rise to 25,300 this week. #Nifty50 will come under pressure only if it breaks below 24,200. If that happens, a fall to 23,700 can be seen.
#NiftyBank index can rise to test the 52,000-52,500 resistance region. But a strong rise above 52,500 is needed for the #niftybankindex to become convincingly bullish. Only then a rise to 53,500-54,000 is possible. Else the #Niftybank index can oscillate in a range of 50,300 and 52,500.
#niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #unionbudget2024, #unionbudget2024stockmarket, #budgetspeech, #unionbudgetsession2024-25, #budgetstocks, #economicsurvey2024, #fomcmeeting, #fedmeetinglive, #feedmeetingoutcome, #jeromepowell, #powellspeechlive
BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/
Write to the following email ids for any queries on
1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in
2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in
3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in
4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in
SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES
Facebook - Blportfolio
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670
LinkedIn - BL Portfolio
https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220
Twitter - @BlPortfolio
https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.