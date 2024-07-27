#Nifty has risen back very well from around 24,000 last week. The strong close on Friday has reduced the danger of the #corrective fall that we had cautioned last week. The broader #bullish view is intact, and the #Nifty can continue to move up in the coming weeks.

#Nifty has support at 24,650 and then at 24,400 and 24,200. We can see a rise to 25,300 this week. #Nifty50 will come under pressure only if it breaks below 24,200. If that happens, a fall to 23,700 can be seen.

#NiftyBank index can rise to test the 52,000-52,500 resistance region. But a strong rise above 52,500 is needed for the #niftybankindex to become convincingly bullish. Only then a rise to 53,500-54,000 is possible. Else the #Niftybank index can oscillate in a range of 50,300 and 52,500.

