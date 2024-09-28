The rise to 26,200 on the #Nifty happened last week in line with our expectation. The overall picture is still positive. #Nifty can continue to rise from here in the coming weeks. Supports are there to limit the downside. Any dip from here will be limited as fresh buyers are likely to come into the market at lower levels.
Overall, the #outlook is #bullish for the #Nifty with support around 26,000. #Nifty can rise to 26,800 and 26,950 in the short term.
#NiftyBank index on the other hand can rise to 55,650 and 55,800. An intermediate dip to 53,000 is a possibility before this rise happens.
