The Silicon Valley Bank collapse has sent a shock wave to the global equity markets. Dow Jones can fall more and that can keep the Nifty and Nifty Bank indices under pressure. How far can the Dow Jones can fall from here? Where is the Nifty and Nifty Bank index headed?
