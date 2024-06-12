Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Union Minister Ajay Tamta and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra take charge as MoS for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Video Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes charge as Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Union Minister Ajay Tamta and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra take charge as MoS for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Video Credit: ANI
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.