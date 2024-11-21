BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday said that none of the four states mentioned in the US charges against Adani Group had a BJP CM as Congress and its allies were in power in Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu.

According to the charges made against the Adani Group in US, government officials were ‘bribed’ in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh between July 2021 and February 2022.

“We believe that it is for the (Adani) company to give clarification and defend itself. Law will take its own course. Documents were placed before media today, they are in the public domain. This (case) pertains to the agreement of sale and purchase of electricity with the state distribution companies. There are four states whose names have come up in US court. None of the four states mentioned in the US charges against Adani Group had a BJP CM,” Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson attacked Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier held a press conference, saying “He takes a few names and attacks Modji and BJP. He has a habit of sensationalising things. Before 2019, he similarly raked up the Rafale issue. During Covid-19 too, he held such press conferences and later had to apologise before Supreme Court.”

“Rahul Gandhi today said the credibility of Modiji has been hit...Rahul may try to tarnish PM Modi’s image but his credibility is so high that he just received the highest civilian award in a foreign country. People of the country know who is credible and who is not,” he added.

Gautam Adani has charged by US prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

US prosecutors charged Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar and other defendants for paying over USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit.

This, they alleged, was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project.