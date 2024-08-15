Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his Independence Day speech to the nation on Thursday, batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) stating that India will now have to move towards a secular civil code to free the country from religion-based discrimination.

Video Credit: Businessline

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that the Supreme Court has held discussions regarding the UCC again and again and it has given orders several times.

PM Modi also called for a discussion over the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code across the country and asked people to give in their suggestions.

PM Modi said, “In our country, the Supreme Court has held discussions regarding the Uniform Civil Code again and again, and it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes, and it is true, that the civil code that we are living with is actually a communal civil code in a way, a discriminatory civil code...”

The Prime Minister said, “I believe that there should be a discussion on this serious issue across the country...Everyone should come forward with their suggestions.”

PM Modi emphasised that the laws that divide the country on the basis of religion and lead to discrimination should have no place in society.

Text/ Video: ANI

