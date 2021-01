The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has said that it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, changing its stance once gain on the issue. This decision, which is effective from January 11, marks the third time in less than a week the Big Board has ruled on the issue. The NYSE announced plans to delist China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd, and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

More NYSE says it will delist 3 China telco companies by January 11

Watch the video.