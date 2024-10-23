The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone ‘Dana’ is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha early on Friday. The IMD has warned that low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to be inundated.
