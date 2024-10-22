India’s Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri predicts a potential drop in crude oil prices, citing no global shortage of the resource despite geopolitical tensions. With increasing supplies from countries like Brazil and Guyana and shifting demand, the oil market could see a significant change. Learn more about the factors influencing oil prices, including OPEC+ output strategies and reduced Russian crude discounts, and how they might impact global markets.

