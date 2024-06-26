New Delhi, June 26 (ANI): After PM Modi moved motion for election of Lok Sabha speaker, NDA candidate Om Birla was elected as the speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha. After Om Birla was elected as LS speaker, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi congratulated the newly elect speaker and both leaders also exchanged handshake with each other.

