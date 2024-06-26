New Delhi, June 26 (ANI): After PM Modi moved motion for election of Lok Sabha speaker, NDA candidate Om Birla was elected as the speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha. After Om Birla was elected as LS speaker, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi congratulated the newly elect speaker and both leaders also exchanged handshake with each other.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.