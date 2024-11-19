Onion prices have been skyrocketing, leaving consumers in tears. But don’t worry, relief is on the way! In this latest episode of Trending commodity picks, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu explains the reasons behind the recent onion price hike, including factors like lower production, delayed arrivals, and supply chain inefficiencies. We also take a look at the government’s efforts to stabilise prices and the expected future trends in the onion market.

(Video host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Video Production and Edit: Renil S Varghese; Camera: Siddharth Mathew Cherian)