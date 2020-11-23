Oxford scientists expect Covid-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford said the research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer.

But the Phase-III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world.

