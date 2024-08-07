India lost 2-3 to Germany in the Hockey semi-finals at the Paris Olympics. India missed a golden chance to enter the hockey final of the Olympics for the first time in 44 years, since the 1980 games. Gonzalo Peillat (18th), Christopher Ruhr (27th) and Marco Miltkau (54th) scored for Germany. While, skipper Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Sukhjeet Singh (36th) struck for India. India will now take on Spain in the bronze medal match, while Germany will be up against the Netherlands in the final.
