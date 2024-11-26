The payment space is getting crowded. Over 30 licenses have been issued by the banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, and currently over 40 applications are being evaluated. Do we need so many? Well, only time will tell, but there is very little doubt that the digital payment sector is exploding, especially UPI. It is easy, it is convenient and submit to seeing rapid innovation finish. businessline caught up with Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO of payments aggregator Worldline India for his views and insights on the sector including the opportunities, the growth and the challenges.

