The much-awaited IPO of One97 Communications, which owns and operates the PayTM super app and other allied apps, is finally here! Is it a dream stock or will there be risks attached to it? Here's all you need to know about the Paytm IPO.



Credits

Story: Keerthi Sanagasetti Script: V Nivedita, Gitanjali Diwakar VO: Gitanjali Diwakar Editing: V Nivedita