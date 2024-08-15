Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoisted the national flag and delivered his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.
The honourable Prime Minister also congratulated the Olympians.
