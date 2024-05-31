On May 31, visuals emerged of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. After completing his electoral campaign, PM Modi arrived in Kanniyakumari on May 30 and conducted prayers at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple. He will meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 31 to June 1, both day and night, in the same area where Swami Vivekananda once meditated.

Video Credit: ANI/DD