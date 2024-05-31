On May 31, visuals emerged of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. After completing his electoral campaign, PM Modi arrived in Kanniyakumari on May 30 and conducted prayers at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple. He will meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 31 to June 1, both day and night, in the same area where Swami Vivekananda once meditated.
Video Credit: ANI/DD
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.