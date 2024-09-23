Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with CEO of Holtec International, Krishna P Singh at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, US. As part of his engagements on the Day 2 of his three-day US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a host of industry leaders, ranging from semiconductors to electronics to biotechnology, where they discussed the potential and opportunities India has to offer.

