Video

PM Modi inaugurates Madhya Pradesh's 750 MW Rewa Solar Power Plant

| Updated on July 10, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for more local manufacturing in the solar energy generation sector.

“India is also focussing, reducing its dependence on imports of various hardware needed for solar plants, like Photovoltaic Cells, Battery and Storage,” Modi said this while dedicating the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS) Power Project in Madhya Pradesh to the nation. An official statement said that RUMS is Asia’s largest power project.

