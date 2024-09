Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei for a bilateral meeting on wide ranging topics and discussed about further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, was welcomed by Sultan Bolkiah and his close family members at the Istana Nurul Iman, which is the official residence of the Sultan, and the seat of the Brunei government.

“Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi’s historic visit is an important milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries that enjoy a friendly relationship marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues, officials said.