Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies, where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors. The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday during the second leg of Modi’s three-day US visit.

“When I came to Washington last year, I had participated in a programme called ‘Tech Handshake’. I had met many of you that time. Today I am again among the big innovators. You are exhibiting a faith towards India, it feels good, you share your insights, it helps in forming new policies. The 21st century is technology-driven. At this time, a balance between technology and democracy is required. The amalgamation of democratic values and technology gives a guarantee of welfare of humanity. India is such a country which possesses talent, democracy, and market as well, it is a rare thing. It consider it very important,” said PM Modi.