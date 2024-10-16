Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a fervent pitch for putting in place a global framework for use of digital technology and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), saying security cannot be an afterthought in an interconnected world. Speaking at the inaugural session of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and India Mobile Congress, he emphasised the need for a rule-based framework for digital technology.
