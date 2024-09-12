: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious USD 500 billion target for the country's electronics sector. At present, the electronics manufacturing sector is estimated to be about USD 150 billion, growing at a rapid pace over the past decade."Look at how far we have come. Today, India's electronics sector is worth more than USD 150 billion. And now our target is even bigger. By the end of this decade, we want to take our electronics sector to USD 500 billion. This will create about 6 million or 60 lakh jobs for the youth of India," PM Modi said on Wednesday, addressing the inaugural session of three-day 'Semicon India 2024' event in Greater Noida."Our goal is that 100 per cent of electronic manufacturing should happen in India. India will make semiconductor chips and the finished product too,"

PM Modi added.The three-day conference will showcase India's semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors. PM Modi explained that while industries invest and create value, the government on the other hand provides stable policies and Ease of Doing Business. Informing that India's contribution to the world of designing is 20 percent and is growing continuously, PM Modi said that India is creating a semiconductor workforce of 85,000 technicians, engineers and R&D experts."India is focused on making its students and professionals industry ready", the Prime Minister remarked, recalling the first meeting of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation which aims to give new direction and energy to India's research ecosystem. He also mentioned a special research fund of Rs 1 trillion.

