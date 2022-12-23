After a spike in Covid-19 cases in China and other nations, the Centre is reviewing the preparedness levels across the country. In his address to the Parliament, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya listed some of the measures the government is doing to contain a surge in the number of cases ahead of the festive season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting in which top officials reviewed the situation in the country. Here are the details.

Credits

Script: V Nivedita VO: Jayapriyanka J Editing: Jayapriyanka J, Nabodita Ganguly

