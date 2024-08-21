In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine on August 23 at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Ukraine relations. PM Modi’s visit to Kyiv will be the first by an Indian PM since bilateral relations began between the two countries over 30 years ago.

During his July 2024 Moscow trip, PM Modi drew criticism from Zelenskyy and the US. Before Kyiv, Modi will make a historic stop at Poland on August 21-22. This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years. Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has faced Western criticism for maintaining neutrality. Advocating for peace and dialogue, India also continued and increased its purchase of discounted Russian oil.

Throughout the ongoing crisis, PM Modi has kept the communication channel open with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating his belief that the battlefield is not the solution to the conflict. In September 2022, Modi made headlines by telling Putin that “today’s era is not of war.” New Delhi has remained neutral, avoiding direct support for Russia and not joining Western sanctions.

Modi’s visit to Kyiv is a strategic move that underscores India’s neutral stance on war. The visit, which coincides with Ukrainian National Flag Day, will feature a collective agenda, covering aspects of bilateral ties, trade, culture exchange, and the ongoing conflict, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi will also take the opportunity to interact with the Indian community, including students in Kyiv. The visit is a continuation of Modi’s recent diplomatic engagement with Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Italy in June. The agenda for the visit includes: Bilateral ties, trade, cultural exchange and conflict. PM Modi to engage with Indian community and students in Kyiv. Modi’s Kyiv visit coincides with Ukrainian National Flag Day. The visit follows the Modi-Zelenskyy meeting at the G7 summit in Italy.

