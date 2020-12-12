Video

PM Modi urges private sector to invest more into agriculture

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 12, 2020 Published on December 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the private sector to improve investment game in the agricultural sector. He said that they have not invested as much as they should have despite its potential.

Addressing the 93rd Annual General Meeting of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Modi said: “There are some companies doing good work in agriculture, but that is not enough. It is important that the private sector shows an interest and make investments in the area of agriculture.”

Watch the video.

