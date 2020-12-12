PM Modi urges private sector to invest more into agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the private sector to improve investment game in the agricultural sector. He said that they have not invested as much as they should have despite its potential.

Addressing the 93rd Annual General Meeting of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Modi said: “There are some companies doing good work in agriculture, but that is not enough. It is important that the private sector shows an interest and make investments in the area of agriculture.”

