Video

Startup and You: Episode 13 - Digital payments in Indian startup ecosystem

Gitanjali Diwakar | Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

Is the Indian finance sector prepared to tackle issues revolving around security breaches via online payment platforms? Listen to the podcast

Digital payments have surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This development has had an impact on India's digital economy at large as well.

In August, BusinessLine had reported that the amount transacted via BHIM was ₹6,395.75 crore, the most since February this year.

So, what is the scope of digital payment platforms in the Indian startup ecosystem post the Covid-19 crisis?

Read this: Digital payments shoot through the roof, but fintech funding disappoints

Listen to the podcast

Startups and You is a weekly podcast series published by The Hindu BusinessLine every Saturday.

Startup and You: Episode 13 - Digital payments in Indian startup ecosystem

