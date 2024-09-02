In her valedictory address at the National Conference of the District Judiciary to mark 75 years of the Supreme Court of India, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the pendency of cases in courts and urged for the swift reforms, to address judicial challenges. To highlight the case, she used “black coat syndrome” to highlight the case.

She said, “We all know about white coat hypertension and we hear that many people’s blood pressure increases while going to the hospital. I feel that a normal person’s stress also increases in a court environment. After studying this, this condition can be given the name of black coat syndrome.”